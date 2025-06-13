Arcadia University Launches Workforce Development Solutions For Employers, Employees, Schools, And Organizations

Tailored certificate programs upskill employees, strengthen companies, meet industry demands.

GLENSIDE, Pa., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia University, in collaboration with Core Education, a public benefit corporation specializing in transformative business model solutions, has launched its Workforce Development program, an initiative to help employers in Pennsylvania and beyond recruit, retain, and upskill their talent.

Through this dynamic online certificate program , organizations can access customizable, scalable training programs tailored to meet specific industry demands and organizational goals.

Workforce shortages continue to challenge employers across the state. According to the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry , workforce development remains a top strategic priority, with skills gaps and talent shortages consistently cited as major barriers to growth. As of 2024 , Pennsylvania had 304,000 job openings but only 233,000 unemployed individuals actively seeking work, revealing a shortfall of over 70,000 workers across the state.

Arcadia's Workforce Development program offers more than 150 industry-recognized certificate programs in high-demand fields including healthcare, IT, business, and manufacturing. Many programs are eligible for continuing education units (CEUs) or professional development credits. Designed to meet the needs of today's workforce, these offerings are delivered in flexible online and hybrid formats ideal for working professionals.

"Pennsylvania's economy is evolving rapidly, and its employers need workforce partners who can evolve with it," said Scott Miller, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Core Education. "Our collaboration with Arcadia ensures that organizations are equipped with the skills and agility to lead in a competitive market."

Arcadia's Workforce Development program also provides easy pathways for degree completion for those with some college experience but not a degree, and allows students to stack certificates or seamlessly transition to a bachelor's degree.

"Employers are demanding more strategic and skill-focused partnerships to stay competitive," said Dr. John Noakes, Associate Provost at Arcadia University and Director of its new Center for Professional Futures. "This partnership with Core Education allows us to respond with purpose-by aligning our academic strengths to the real-world workforce needs of Pennsylvania businesses."

About Arcadia University

Arcadia University is a top-ranked private University in Greater Philadelphia that provides a values-based educational experience by placing students at the center. Learn more at arcadia

About Core Education

Core Education is a public benefit corporation that helps small and mid-sized institutions transform their business models through innovative shared services. Learn more at core .

