Slovakia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025, Featuring Slovak Telekom, Orange Slovensko, O2 Slovakia, UPC Slovakia, 4Ka And TESCO Mobile

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover insights into Slovakia's telecom market. Forecasts indicate a 4.4% CAGR growth in total telecom revenue from 2024-2029, fueled by mobile data and fixed broadband expansion. Explore emerging trends, competitive dynamics, and regulatory impacts.

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slovakia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Key Market Highlights



Total telecom revenue in Slovakia will grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over 2024-2029, supported by growth in mobile data service revenue and fixed broadband service revenue.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, driven by increasing mobile internet subscriptions, growing data consumption, rising adoption of 5G service, and increasing smartphone subscriptions as MNOs offer smartphone purchase options with data plans. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 8.5%, supported by growth of fixed wireless access and fiber subscriptions, on the back of efforts by the government to expand broadband coverage.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Slovakia.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets. Underlying assumptions behind the published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Company Coverage:



Slovak Telekom

Orange Slovensko

O2 Slovakia

UPC Slovakia

4ka TESCO mobile

Key Topics Covered:



Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900