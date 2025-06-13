Baltimore Expands Use Of Evolvetm Rodent Birth Control Following Successful Pilot

Full Scale Implementation Expected

SURPRISE, Ariz., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES , "SenesTech" or the "Company"), a leader in fertility control solutions for managing animal pest populations, today announced that the City of Baltimore has concluded its initial pilot program and is now transitioning to a broader deployment of EvolveTM, one of the Company's non-lethal rodent birth control products.

Following the limited, controlled deployment earlier this year, Baltimore officials have determined that Evolve aligns with the city's integrated pest management (IPM) goals, offering a sustainable method for addressing persistent rodent population challenges. The expanded deployment will focus on areas that experienced measurable improvements during the pilot phase, with additional sites to be added in coordination with local pest management teams.

"We appreciate the City of Baltimore's thoughtful and data-driven approach to rodent management," said Joel Fruendt, President and CEO of SenesTech. "By continuing to incorporate Evolve into their IPM strategy, Baltimore is demonstrating leadership in adopting innovative, humane, and proactive pest control solutions."

Evolve works by targeting the root cause of rodent infestations-reproduction. Designed to be used alongside traditional pest control methods, Evolve is a palatable soft bait that limits fertility in both male and female rodents. Classified as a minimum-risk pesticide by the EPA, it poses no known risk to people, pets, or the environment when used as directed.

The City's decision to proceed with broader implementation follows several months of evaluation, during which Evolve was deployed in key locations as part of an integrated effort to reduce rodent activity. Baltimore's pest control personnel reported enhanced results when Evolve was included in their existing protocols.

"This is an important step forward," added Fruendt. "The commitment by municipalities like Baltimore reflects the growing demand for solutions that go beyond short-term fixes and support long-term urban health and safety."

SenesTech will continue to support the City of Baltimore throughout the rollout, including providing training, deployment guidance, and ongoing technical assistance.

About SenesTech

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through our expertise in fertility control. We invented ContraPest®, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, as well as Evolve Rat and Evolve Mouse, EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptives for rodents, reflecting our mission to provide products that are proactive, safe and sustainable. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

