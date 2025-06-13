Nota AI Achieves 100% Accuracy Through Sony IMX500®-Powered Smart Traffic Solution, Demonstrating Global Competitiveness

Sony's IMX500 is an advanced smart image sensor that integrates an image sensor and a logic chip, enabling data processing directly on the sensor. Nota AI applied its AI optimization technology to this sensor, successfully implementing smart traffic solutions such as pedestrian safety management and traffic volume analysis.

By delivering high-performance AI without accuracy loss on the compact IMX500 chipset, Nota AI maximized the sensor's low-power and cost-effective capabilities. This innovation demonstrates the sensor's critical value in smart city environments, where energy efficiency and cost savings are key priorities.

100% Accuracy Demonstrated in AI Voucher Project

As part of the AI Voucher Project, Nota AI successfully validated its smart traffic solution using Sony's IMX500-powered AI cameras. Conducted in Lakewood, USA, the project focused on reducing pedestrian accidents and improving traffic flow in high-risk areas. Nota AI's solution achieved 100% accuracy, demonstrating outstanding performance and cost efficiency.

This achievement was featured in Sony's webinar, "EDGE AI Experts Reveal Pedestrian Tragedy Prevention Secrets," where Nota AI was recognized as a best-case study for power efficiency and cost reduction.

Nota AI Accelerates IPO Plans Amid Rapid Global Expansion

Nota AI CEO Myungsu Chae stated, "Our AI technology has the potential to drive innovations in energy efficiency and cost savings across diverse industries, including smart cities. We are committed to delivering sustainable solutions that make a tangible impact."

On May 22, Nota AI filed for a preliminary IPO listing, making it the first AI optimization company from Korea to do so via the country's technology-special track. The IPO plan is attracting significant market attention, backed by Nota AI's robust global expansion and strong product competitiveness. Earlier in April, Nota AI was also recognized as one of the "Top 100 Global Innovative AI Startups" by the global market research firm CB Insights. Looking ahead, Nota AI plans to accelerate its presence across key global markets - including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

