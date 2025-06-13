NEWBEAUTY LAUNCHES WHITE GLOVE PROGRAM

An Exclusive Direct-to-Patient Initiative for Aesthetic Clinics

CRANBURY, N.J., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty, the leading authority in beauty and aesthetics trusted by millions of readers and top-tier clinics nationwide, proudly announces the launch of its innovative White Glove Program. This exclusive initiative offers select aesthetic clinics a unique, direct-to-patient experience designed to enhance patient loyalty, attract referrals and elevate clinic prestige.

Born from extensive subscriber research and successful pilot campaigns in major markets, the White Glove Program leverages NewBeauty's renowned brand equity to create personalized, premium engagements. Each carefully chosen patient receives a delivery of the iconic NewBeauty magazine, accompanied by a custom-branded letter from their local aesthetic clinic.

"The White Glove Program is a natural extension of NewBeauty's commitment to elevating aesthetic experiences," said Mike Glaicar, CEO of NewBeauty. "By directly connecting our trusted brand with top-tier clinics, we're enhancing patient relationships in a uniquely personalized way."

Participation in the White Glove Program is limited to a select group of premier clinics within each market, chosen based on their outstanding reputation and potential for high client engagement.

"Our subscribers have always valued NewBeauty as their trusted source for aesthetic insights," added Dr. Randi Boyette, Chief Marketing Officer of NewBeauty. "Now, through the White Glove Program, we're channeling that trust directly back to clinics, creating powerful, authentic connections."

How it works: NewBeauty crafts an engaging, custom letter that aligns with a practice's messaging, which is then polybagged with each magazine, delivering up to 5,000 issues directly to patients every quarter. The program allows practices to re-engage lapsed patients, express appreciation to top patients, announce new devices or treatments, and share promotions with their most valued patients.

The White Glove Program officially rolls out nationwide this month, with limited partnership availability in each city.

To learn more or become part of this exclusive initiative, contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY:

Founded in 2005, NewBeauty , a division of MJH Life Sciences, is the definitive authority on beauty, delivering in-depth insights on the latest products, cutting-edge innovations and breakthrough technologies. This omnichannel platform offers a comprehensive look at the beauty industry, empowering the audience with the knowledge to make informed beauty decisions. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, NewBeauty remains at the forefront of beauty trends, setting the standard for news and information.

ABOUT MJH LIFE SCIENCES :

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE NewBeauty

