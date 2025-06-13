JBDI Holdings Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting
Appointment of Board of Directors
At the AGM, shareholders approved and ratified the appointment of following five (5) persons to serve as directors of the Corporation in their respective capacities until the next annual meeting of Members and thereafter until their successors shall have been elected and qualified:
- Mr. Lim Chwee Poh, CEO and an Executive Director Mr. Liang Zhaorong, CFO and an Executive Director Mr. Han Yee Yen, an independent non-executive director Mr. Chan Chin Hoong, an independent non-executive director Mr. Soh Kar Liang, an independent non-executive director
Ratification of Appointment of YCM CPA Inc.
At the AGM, shareholders approved and ratified the appointment of YCM CPA Inc. as the Corporation's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2025.
About JBDI Holdings Limited
JBDI Holdings Limited is a leading provider of environmentally friendly and efficient products and services, specializing in the revitalization, reconditioning, and recycling of drums and related containers in Singapore and across Southeast Asia. With nearly four decades of industry experience, JBDI Holdings has established a strong reputation for quality and reliability, offering a wide range of reconditioned steel and plastic drums, new containers, and ancillary services. Our mission is to help our customers achieve a zero environmental impact footprint while optimizing resource allocation and reducing costs. For more information, please visit
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those listed under“Risk Factors,” may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“is/are likely to,”“potential,”“continue” or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: ...
Company Contact:
Zhaorong Liang
Tel: +65 6861 4150
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment