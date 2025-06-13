Co-Founder Of Midcap Howard Widra To Retire At The End Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidCap Financial (“MidCap”) today announced that Howard Widra, Co-Founder of MidCap and Partner at MidCap's investment manager, Apollo Global Management, Inc. (“Apollo”), will retire from MidCap and Apollo at the end of 2026. Mr. Widra will continue in his current role through December 31, 2026. Steve Curwin, Co-Founder and CEO of MidCap, and Chad Leat, non-executive Board Chair of MidCap, have been named Co-Executive Chairmen of MidCap. David Moore and Josh Groman will continue in their roles as Co-Presidents of MidCap.

“Being part of the growth and success of MidCap has been my proudest professional accomplishment,” said Mr. Widra.“Our creative and collaborative business model has been critical to our success and enabled us to develop a unique culture that has produced a very deep and long-tenured team. I couldn't be more excited about the prospects for MidCap and look forward to seeing the business continue to flourish for many years.”

During Mr. Widra's tenure, MidCap has grown from a start-up venture to a leader in private credit with over $55 billion of commitments under management and administration. MidCap is a market leader in each of its seven core markets and has one of the largest private credit origination teams in the industry.

“Howard has been a great leader and partner over the last 17 years, driving growth for MidCap, its clients and its investors,” said Mr. Curwin.“Thanks to Howard's leadership, the business is well-positioned to thrive, and we are confident in our ability to ensure MidCap remains an industry leader far into the future.”

MidCap Financial is a middle-market focused, specialty finance firm that provides senior debt solutions to companies across all industries. As of March 31, 2025, MidCap Financial provides administrative or other services for approximately $55 billion of commitments*. MidCap Financial is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $785 billion as of March 31, 2025.

*Including $6.9 billion of commitments managed by MidCap Financial Services Capital Management LLC, a registered investment adviser, as reported under Item 5.F on Part 1 of its Form ADV

