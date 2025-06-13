Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Landsbankinn Hf.: Covered Bond Exchange Offering Results


2025-06-13 08:16:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In relation to Landsbankinn's covered bond auction yesterday, was a covered bond exchange offering where holders of the series LBANK CB 25 could sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the auction at a predefined clean price of 98.973.

The covered bond exchange offering results in Landsbankinn buying ISK 3,280m in the series LBANK CB 25.

Settlement will take place on 19 June 2025.


