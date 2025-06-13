Perceptual Advisors Named Public Relations Agency Of Record For Consumer Cellular

- Claudia Gioia, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Perceptual AdvisorsMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Perceptual Advisors , a global communications, brand strategy, and public affairs firm, has been named the Public Relations Agency of Record (AOR) for Consumer Cellular , a top-rated wireless provider known for its exceptional customer service and value-driven offerings.Under the partnership, Perceptual Advisors will collaborate closely on communications strategy, brand positioning, and strategic media visibility to support the company's continued expansion.“We're excited to partner with Consumer Cellular as it enters this next phase of growth,” said Claudia Gioia, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Perceptual Advisors.“The Consumer Cellular team has a clearly defined target and has masterfully curated their service and product offerings to deliver industry-leading customer satisfaction and loyalty ratings. And now they're leveraging their successful platform to expand into B2B with the launch of their turnkey mobile virtual network enabler offering Enabler IQ. With Henry Gonzalez, Head of our Consumer Practice, leading the account, we look forward to adding to their momentum and augmenting their impact and visibility.”Carter Nance, Vice President of Marketing at Consumer Cellular, said:“We're excited to partner with Perceptual Advisors. Their senior counsel, strategic discipline, and collaborative approach make them the right agency to help amplify our brand during a time of strong momentum.”This engagement reflects Perceptual Advisors' continued focus on purpose-driven brands and its strength in shaping narratives that resonate across stakeholders and sectors.About Perceptual AdvisorsPerceptual Advisors is a global communications, marketing and public affairs firm specializing in high-stakes advisory, strategic influence, and brand leadership with an all-senior-level team from strategy to execution. The firm is headquartered in Miami, FL, with a presence in Newport Beach, Buenos Aires, New York, São Paulo, Washington D.C., Tel Aviv and Zurich.

