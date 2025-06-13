Westie Foundation Expands Canine Clinical Trial In Response To Worldwide Interest

West Highland White Terrier closeup

Dog owners asked for their pets to be included in drug study in canines suffering from lung scarring

- Bebe Pinter, President, Westie Foundation of AmericaHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Westie Foundation of America (WFA), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the health and well-being of the West Highland White Terrier breed announced today the expansion of a drug study that was launched in December 2024. The drug, named 4MU, is being studied for the treatment of deadly lung scarring called Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF), sometimes also called Westie Lung Disease (WLD).Due to increased interest and demand from around the world, the study of the investigational drug study is expanding to include West Highland White Terriers,“Westies,” and other canines suffering from the deadly lung disease and living virtually anywhere in the world.. The study was originally open to Westies only in the United States . The expanded study will now include Westies in the U.S. and worldwide and other breeds affected by PF will also be considered.“Westie owners from around the world have been asking for their dogs to be included. We listened and now, dogs living just about anywhere are being welcomed into the study,” said Bebe Pinter, President of the Westie Foundation of America.BackgroundThere are currently no Pulmonary Fibrosis-specific drugs approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for use in dogs suffering from the disease. The disease causes scarring in the lungs that renders them unable to effectively transport blood oxygen, leading to lung failure and death. Two drugs were approved for PF a decade ago in humans and have been shown to slow the scarring process. Although the drugs have been used for PF in humans, neither of the drugs, pirfenidone or nintedanib, has been studied in dogs stricken by the disease. Thus, the need to explore potential new therapies for dogs with PF is important for the West Highland White Terrier breed.Dog owners interested in having their dogs participate in the 4MU study may contact the Westie Foundation of America via email requesting their inclusion. To do so, owners should email WFA at .... To learn more about the study, visit .Veterinarians are encouraged to share this important information with their canine patient owners. A paper on the subject of Pulmonary Fibrosis in domestic animals, including Westies, in particular, was published based on a 2014 Fibrosis Across Species conference of veterinary and human researchers convened by the WFA. The paper may be found at:The 4MU drug study was funded by the WFA and its donor partners.To make your tax-deductible donation to support efforts to improve the lives of Westies and other canines, donate at: .About the Westie Foundation of America: (WFA):The Westie Foundation of America, Inc. is a non-profit organization recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)3 organization. The WFA mission is to provide financial aid and other support for the medical research to benefit the health and quality of life of West Highland White Terriers, and to develop and communicate information regarding the health care, breeding, and quality of life of Westies to Westie owners, Westie breeders, and veterinarians. To find out more about the WFA's Biobank and other efforts, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit:

