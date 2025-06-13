403
Taking Out A Nuclear Iran: Why Israel Just Made The World A Historic Favour
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Op-Ed Analysis) On Friday morning, Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion," a comprehensive military strike against Iran's nuclear facilities, military commanders, and weapons infrastructure.
This unprecedented operation represents far more than a regional conflict-it constitutes a decisive blow against one of the world's most dangerous regimes and its nuclear ambitions that threatened global security.
Iran had reached what experts describe as a nuclear threshold state, possessing sufficient enriched uranium to produce 15 nuclear weapons within days.
The Institute for Science and International Security raised Iran's nuclear threat assessment to 151 out of 180 points in 2024, the highest level ever recorded since monitoring began.
Iran's nuclear program had escalated to producing over 34 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium monthly, dangerously close to the 90% threshold required for weapons production.
Israeli intelligence indicated that Iran was on the brink of completing nuclear weapons, with Netanyahu stating that Iran could develop nuclear capability "within days" rather than months or years.
This timing coincided with Iran's declaration of intent to "significantly increase" uranium production following a UN resolution condemning its nuclear violations.
The Iranian regime's possession of nuclear weapons would have catastrophic global implications beyond the Middle East.
Iran's ballistic missile program, featuring medium-range missiles with 1,500-2,500 kilometer ranges, could potentially carry nuclear warheads across the Middle East and parts of Europe.
These delivery systems, combined with nuclear capability, represented an intolerable threat to international security.
Systematic Human Rights Atrocities
The Iranian regime has perpetrated some of the most egregious human rights violations in modern history. In 2024 alone, Iran executed at least 993 individuals, with 92% conducted in secret to avoid international condemnation.
The regime systematically uses capital punishment as a tool of political repression, executing protesters, ethnic minorities, and political dissidents.
The UN fact-finding mission concluded that Iranian authorities committed "crimes against humanity" during their brutal suppression of the 2022 Woman Life Freedom protests.
These violations included "murder, imprisonment, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence, persecution, enforced disappearance and other inhumane acts" as part of a systematic attack against civilians.
The regime's persecution extends to religious minorities, with Human Rights Watch documenting that Iran commits the crime of persecution against the Bahá'í community.
Iranian authorities have "intentionally and severely deprived Bahá'ís of their fundamental rights," including denial of education, employment, and property rights.
The current oppression continues the legacy of the 1988 prison massacre, when Iranian authorities summarily executed between 2,800 and 30,000 political prisoners on orders from Supreme Leader Khomeini.
Former President Ebrahim Raisi, known as the "Butcher of Tehran," served on death committees that orchestrated these mass killings.
Regional Terror Network and Proxy Warfare
Iran operates the world's most extensive state-sponsored terrorism network through its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Quds Force.
This "Axis of Resistance" includes Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen, and numerous militias across Iraq and Syria.
Iran provides these groups with an estimated $700 million annually to Hezbollah alone, plus $100 million to Palestinian terrorist organizations.
The IRGC has directly targeted American forces, with Pentagon estimates indicating that Iranian-backed militias killed at least 603 American troops in Iraq through weapons specifically designed to kill Americans.
Iran's proxy network has conducted terrorist attacks globally, from the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing to recent assassination plots in Europe against Israeli, American, and French nationals.
Iran's sanctions evasion networks enable this terrorism financing through sophisticated money laundering operations.
The Financial Action Task Force designates Iran as a "high-risk" jurisdiction with "significant strategic deficiencies" in countering money laundering and terrorist financing.
These illicit financial networks allow Iran to circumvent international restrictions while funding proxy organizations worldwide.
Antisemitic Ideology and Holocaust Denial
The Iranian regime has institutionalized antisemitism and Holocaust denial as state policy. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has repeatedly called the Holocaust "a myth" and "a fabricated story".
Former President Ahmadinejad denied the Holocaust throughout his presidency and supported Holocaust cartoon contests designed to promote antisemitic propaganda.
This ideological hatred translates into direct threats against Israel's existence. Recent statements from IRGC officials include promises to "destroy Israel" and "raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground".
Iran's combination of genocidal rhetoric, nuclear ambitions, and regional proxy network created what many experts considered an existential threat to international stability.
The Decisive Israeli Response
Israel's Friday morning strikes eliminated key Iranian military leaders, including IRGC Commander Hossein Salami and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri.
The operation targeted Iran's primary nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz, missile production sites, and nuclear scientists.
Israeli officials described the strikes as targeting the "heart" of Iran's nuclear program and military infrastructure.
The precision and scope of the operation demonstrated extraordinary intelligence capabilities, with Israeli operatives conducting covert operations inside Iran for extended periods.
All Israeli pilots returned safely from the mission, while Iran's retaliatory drone attacks were largely intercepted.
Global Security Implications
Israel's action serves global security interests by preventing a nuclear-armed theocratic regime from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.
An Iranian nuclear weapon would have destabilized the entire international system, potentially triggering a regional arms race and emboldening terrorist proxies worldwide.
The operation also weakened Iran's ability to project power through proxy networks, eliminating key military commanders who coordinated regional terrorism operations.
By disrupting Iran's command structure, Israel reduced the regime's capacity to conduct future attacks against American, Israeli, and allied targets.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the United States was not involved in the strikes, with Israel acting unilaterally based on its assessment of the Iranian threat.
This independent action demonstrates Israel's commitment to preventing nuclear proliferation and regional destabilization.
Conclusion
Israel's Operation Rising Lion represents a pivotal moment in international security. By preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and degrading its terrorist support networks, Israel has eliminated one of the gravest threats to global stability.
The Iranian regime's combination of nuclear ambitions, systematic human rights violations, extensive terrorism funding, and genocidal ideology posed an intolerable danger that required decisive action.
While Iran promises retaliation, its diminished military leadership and degraded nuclear infrastructure significantly reduce its capacity for escalation.
Israel's successful operation has bought the international community crucial time to address Iran's remaining capabilities through diplomatic and economic pressure.
The world is demonstrably safer today because Israel had the courage to act when diplomacy failed and international institutions proved inadequate.
This operation serves as a stark reminder that determined democratic nations can successfully confront even the most dangerous authoritarian regimes when global security is at stake.
