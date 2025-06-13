403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Milei Ends 22-Year Policy: Argentina Reverses 2003 Open Immigration Framework
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni announced Argentina's sweeping immigration reform through Decree 366/2025, published in the Official Gazette on May 29, 2025.
The decree fundamentally changes how foreign visitors enter and access services in Argentina, marking the most significant shift in migration policy since 2003.
President Javier Milei's administration implemented mandatory health insurance requirements for all foreign tourists entering Argentina.
Visitors must now present sworn declarations stating their purpose and provide proof of medical coverage throughout their stay.
The government argues these measures address mounting fiscal pressures from foreign use of public services.
Argentina's tourism sector recorded 6.2 million foreign visitors in 2024, representing an 8.4% decline from the previous year.
The country received 10.93 million total international visitors, down from 13.40 million in 2023.
Meanwhile, Argentine outbound tourism surged to 8.3 million travelers, creating a negative tourism balance for the first time in years.
The financial impact drives these policy changes. Foreign patients cost Argentina's public health system approximately 42 billion pesos in medical consultations during 2024.
Hospital discharges for foreigners required an additional 72 billion pesos in the same period. These expenses represent over 10% of total recorded hospital discharges nationwide.
Universities face similar pressures from international enrollment growth. Foreign student numbers at Argentine universities increased from 35,202 in 2015 to 82,797 in 2023, representing a 135% surge.
Milei Ends 22-Year Policy: Argentina Reverses 2003 Open Immigration Framework
The University of Buenos Aires alone enrolled 38,185 foreign students among its 326,421 total undergraduate population in 2023. Medical schools report that over 25% of students are foreigners.
The decree allows universities to charge non-resident foreign students tuition fees, ending decades of free higher education for international students.
Public hospitals can now bill foreign patients for non-emergency services, though emergency care remains free.
These changes streamline deportation procedures for foreigners with any criminal conviction, regardless of sentence length.
The previous law only applied to convictions exceeding three years. Immigration authorities gain broader powers to deny entry for false documentation or undisclosed criminal records.
The reform reflects Argentina's shift toward prioritizing services for citizens and legal residents over universal access.
Companies planning foreign employee assignments must now navigate stricter compliance requirements and ensure proper health insurance coverage.
The policy aims to reduce public expenditure while maintaining Argentina's appeal to legitimate investors and tourists.
The decree fundamentally changes how foreign visitors enter and access services in Argentina, marking the most significant shift in migration policy since 2003.
President Javier Milei's administration implemented mandatory health insurance requirements for all foreign tourists entering Argentina.
Visitors must now present sworn declarations stating their purpose and provide proof of medical coverage throughout their stay.
The government argues these measures address mounting fiscal pressures from foreign use of public services.
Argentina's tourism sector recorded 6.2 million foreign visitors in 2024, representing an 8.4% decline from the previous year.
The country received 10.93 million total international visitors, down from 13.40 million in 2023.
Meanwhile, Argentine outbound tourism surged to 8.3 million travelers, creating a negative tourism balance for the first time in years.
The financial impact drives these policy changes. Foreign patients cost Argentina's public health system approximately 42 billion pesos in medical consultations during 2024.
Hospital discharges for foreigners required an additional 72 billion pesos in the same period. These expenses represent over 10% of total recorded hospital discharges nationwide.
Universities face similar pressures from international enrollment growth. Foreign student numbers at Argentine universities increased from 35,202 in 2015 to 82,797 in 2023, representing a 135% surge.
Milei Ends 22-Year Policy: Argentina Reverses 2003 Open Immigration Framework
The University of Buenos Aires alone enrolled 38,185 foreign students among its 326,421 total undergraduate population in 2023. Medical schools report that over 25% of students are foreigners.
The decree allows universities to charge non-resident foreign students tuition fees, ending decades of free higher education for international students.
Public hospitals can now bill foreign patients for non-emergency services, though emergency care remains free.
These changes streamline deportation procedures for foreigners with any criminal conviction, regardless of sentence length.
The previous law only applied to convictions exceeding three years. Immigration authorities gain broader powers to deny entry for false documentation or undisclosed criminal records.
The reform reflects Argentina's shift toward prioritizing services for citizens and legal residents over universal access.
Companies planning foreign employee assignments must now navigate stricter compliance requirements and ensure proper health insurance coverage.
The policy aims to reduce public expenditure while maintaining Argentina's appeal to legitimate investors and tourists.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment