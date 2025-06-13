New Traffic Rules 2025: Driving Without License? Get Ready To Pay Rs 25,000 Fine

India has introduced stricter traffic rules from 2025. Fines for drunk driving, signal jumping, speeding, and other offenses have been significantly increased.

India's new traffic rules aim to reduce accidents caused by negligence. Revised penalties target speeding, drunk driving, and reckless behavior.

First-time drunk drivers now face a Rs 10,000 fine or six months in jail. Repeat offenders can get a Rs 15,000 fine and up to two years imprisonment. Running a red light now costs Rs 5,000, up from Rs 500. These changes aim to deter common, dangerous offenses.

Speeding drivers face fines up to Rs 5,000, and commercial vehicle owners carrying excess loads face over Rs 20,000 in fines. Driving without a valid license now carries a Rs 5,000 penalty. However, digital copies of DLs in DigiLocker or mParivahan are accepted.

Helmets and seatbelts are now mandatory for all passengers. Not wearing a seatbelt-front or back-incurs a Rs 1,000 fine. Riding without a helmet now carries a Rs 1,000 fine and a 3-month license suspension. A valid PUC certificate is mandatory; failure to show it can result in a Rs 10,000 fine, six months imprisonment, or community service.

If a minor is caught driving, the guardian faces a Rs 25,000 fine and 3 years imprisonment. The vehicle registration will be canceled for a year, and the minor will be barred from getting a license before age 25. Using mobile phones while driving now carries a fine of up to Rs 5,000.