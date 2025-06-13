Maruti Suzuki Offers Up To Rs 1.05 Lakh Discount On Wagonr This Month

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.05 lakh on its popular WagonR hatchback this month. These offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and more, varying by variant and location.

India's leading car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki's popular hatchback model Wagon R sold 13,949 units last May. To boost sales, great discounts are offered this month. Buyers can get benefits up to Rs 1.05 lakh.

Offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, upgrade bonuses, scrap bonuses, and corporate discounts. Wagon R ex-showroom price ranges from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 7.35 lakh.

Customers can only avail of either the exchange or scrap bonus. The highest discount is offered on the old WagonR petrol-AMT variant with dual airbags. The new WagonR AMT with 6 airbags and the petrol-manual, CNG variants with dual airbags get a direct discount of Rs 40,000. The new WagonR petrol-manual, AMT variants with 6 airbags get a total discount of up to Rs 95,000.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol and a 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with DualJet Dual VVT technology.

The 1.0-liter engine delivers 25.19 kmpl mileage. The CNG variant (available in LXI, VXI trims) delivers 34.05 km/kg. The 1.2-liter K-Series DualJet Dual VVT engine delivers 24.43 kmpl (ZXI AGS /ZXI+ AGS trims).

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR features a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, cloud-based services, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, hill-hold assist in AMT, four speakers, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with steering-mounted controls.

Note: Discounts mentioned above are compiled from various sources. These discounts may vary depending on the state, region, city, dealership, stock, color, variant, etc. Therefore, before buying a car, contact your local dealer for exact discounts and other details.