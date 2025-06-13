Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ACME Solar Holdings Commissions 19.8 MW Wind Capacity In Gujarat

2025-06-13 08:10:44
(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) ACME Solar Holdings Ltd (ACME Solar) on Friday said it has commissioned 19.8 MW of wind power capacity in Gujarat, taking its total operational renewable capacity to 2,826.2 MW.

In May, it commissioned 26.4 MW of wind capacity of a 50 MW project planned at Shapur in Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

The company, in the current phase, has commissioned an additional 19.8 MW, taking the total commissioned capacity of the wind project to 46.2 MW.

Following this, ACME Solar's operational renewable capacity has been enhanced to 2,826.2 MW.

The project is expected to be fully commissioned in the next few days.

