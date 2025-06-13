Benton Substantially Increases Land Position At Newly Acquired Dominion Project 21 Km North-Northeast Of Calibre's Marathon Mine With Second Purchase Agreement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - Benton Resources Inc . (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a second purchase agreement, subject to regulatory approval, to substantially increase its land position in the Tulks Volcanic Belt of the Victoria Lake Supergroup, which is a highly favorable geological terrain with demonstrated potential for hosting both Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides and Gold mineralization. The Company signed a purchase agreement with an arms-length private company, Puddle Pond Resources Inc. for a one-time payment of $10,000 cash and 300,000 common shares for a 100% interest in the property subject to a 2% NSR (net smelter royalty), where Benton can purchase 1% for $1.0 million at anytime. The property consists of 6 licences totalling 67 units.

The Company would also like to provide more detail related its June 5, 2025 news release whereby the Company announced a purchase agreement for a property. The acquired property, that adds to the Company's Dominion Lake land position, consists of 4 licences totalling 31 units. The arms-length vendor was issued a one-time payment of $15,000 cash and 200,000 common shares for a 100% interest in the property subject to a 2% NSR, where Benton can purchase 1% for $1.0 million at anytime. No finders' fees were paid by the Company for either property acquisition described above.

To date, Benton has had early prospecting success with significant new Gold and Base Metal discoveries in bedrock. One new discovery (" Trinity Zone ") located 3.5 km SSE of Daniel's Pond VMS Deposit, has returned initial and individual grab samples with assays up to 14.6% Zn (zinc), 1.31% Pb (lead), 2.53% Cu (copper) and 68.7 g/t Ag (silver) and 0.17 g/t Au (gold).

In addition to the new high grade base metal discovery, two new areas of significant gold mineralization have been identified, the first extending last year's Rickirb gold discovery by 100 m NNE the zone. It is described as a 12.0 m wide quartz-flooded and silicified zone that has been traced intermittently now for >200 m strike and open in all directions. This new zone returned grab samples as high as 4.6 g/t Au from last year's sampling and up to 6.41 g/t in the recent new sampling extending the zone to the NNE. A second area located approximately 7.7 km SW of the Rickirb Zone has identified multiple quart boulders and outcrop, which returned highly anomalous gold grading up to 6.0 g/t Au. This area will be subject to immediate follow-up.

QP

Stephen House (P.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.