Kenorland Closes Atlantic Project Acquisition And Receives Notice Of Exercise Of Top-Up Right From Sumitomo And Centerra
About the Atlantic Project
The 150,831-hectare Atlantic Project is situated within the northern Appalachian orogen of western New Brunswick, covering a highly prospective segment of the Gander and Dunnage zones-recognized for hosting a variety of gold and polymetallic deposits. The project area encompasses a diverse assemblage of Silurian to Devonian volcanic, volcaniclastic, and sedimentary rocks intruded by felsic to mafic plutons. This setting is prospective for epithermal, VHMS and intrusion related mineralisation styles hosting significant Au, Ag, Pb, Zn, and Cu. Key mineralised showings in the project area include the Williams Brook epithermal, Costigan Mountain epithermal, Sewell Brook VHMS, and Lewis Brook epithermal deposits. These occur within favorable structural corridors and lithologic contacts of the Tobique-Chaleur metallogenic belt, an emerging and active exploration district. The Atlantic Project area has seen limited historical work, presenting a unique opportunity for discovery through modern, systematic exploration approaches.
Notice of Exercise of Top-up Right
Kenorland also announces that, further to the investor rights agreement dated November 5, 2021 (the " Sumitomo IRA ") between the Company and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" Sumitomo ") and the investor rights agreement dated May 28, 2024 (the " Centerra IRA ") between the Company and Centerra Gold Inc. (" Centerra "), each of Sumitomo and Centerra have issued to the Company notice of their respective intentions to exercise their 'top-up right' as it relates to certain share issuances completed by the Company, including the issuance of the Shares for the Project, and to retain their interests in the Company.
An aggregate of 257,737 Shares will be issued for aggregate consideration of $408,162.85 representing 228,130 Shares at a price of $1.598 per share and 29,607 Shares at a price of $1.473 per share in accordance with the Sumitomo IRA and Centerra IRA, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, of which 130,157 Shares will be issued to Sumitomo in order to retain its 10.1% interest in the Company and 127,580 Shares will be issued to Centerra in order to retain its 9.9% interest in the Company. A copy of each the Sumitomo IRA and the Centerra IRA, as well as a three-way acknowledgement agreement between the Company, Sumitomo and Centerra governing procedural matters relative to the exercise of equity participation rights under the Sumitomo IRA and Centerra IRA is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.
About Kenorland Minerals
Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland has agreed to exchange a 20% participating interest for a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec which will then be 100% owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
