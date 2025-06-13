Aurania Shareholders Approve All Resolutions At Annual Meeting

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) -announces that its shareholders approved all resolutions at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which was held on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The formal part of the Meeting was followed by an update from Aurania's President & CEO, Dr. Keith Barron. To access the replay of Dr. Barron's update on YouTube, click this link:

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2024, and the report of the auditors thereon, the appointment of auditors, election of directors, and the Company's incentive stock option plan for the upcoming year. Details of these matters are disclosed in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting dated April 30, 2025, and posted under the Company's profile on and on the Company's corporate website .

Clarification to Press Release Dated June 11, 2025

Further to the Company's press release dated June 11, 2025 , the Company wishes to clarify the terms of the proposed fee that the Company would be required to pay as presented by ARCOM. As currently contemplated, half of this fee is expected to be due by July 31, 2025, and the remaining 50% is expected to be due by January 31, 2026.

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

