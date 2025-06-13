Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces June 2025 Distribution
Northwest offers a distribution reinvestment plan (the "DRIP"). On each distribution date, eligible unitholders registered in the DRIP will have their cash distributions reinvested to purchase Trust Units and will also receive bonus Trust Units equal to 3% of their cash distributions. Complete details of the DRIP are available on the REIT's website at .
About Northwest
Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at May 14, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 169 income-producing properties and 15.8 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe, and Australasia. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: .
