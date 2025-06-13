Izotropic Provides Marketing Update
Evolux is an arm's-length marketing firm and has been engaged for an initial six-month term, ending December 11, 2025, for a total consideration of 200,000 Restricted Share Units (" RSUs "), to be paid in full prior to the commencement of services. The RSUs shall be granted in accordance with the issuer's equity incentive plan and applicable regulatory approvals. Evolux can be contacted at ... or 126 Mitchell Crescent, Blackfalds, Alberta, T4M 0H6.
The Company has also issued 60,000 RSUs to certain Consultants.
Pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan, 260,000 RSUs have been issued and vest immediately.
About Izotropic:
More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus .
Forward-Looking Statements:
This document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.
These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, including those related to capital requirements and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including, without limitation, the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. IzoView has not yet been approved or cleared for sale.
Legal Disclaimer:
