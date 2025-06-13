Iranian President Vows Strong Response To Israeli Strike, Warns Of Consequences

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared that Iran's retaliation to Israel's recent attack will be forceful enough to make it regret its actions. His remarks came in a televised address to the nation, following Israeli airstrikes that reportedly killed several high-ranking Iranian officials and civilians, Azernews reports via Tasnim News Agency.

Pezeshkian condemned the attack as a violation of international law and a reflection of Israel's aggressive nature.

“Of course, the Iranian people and the country's leadership will not remain silent, and Iran's legal and strong response will make them regret this action,” Pezeshkian stated.

“Iran will act decisively to respond to the attack and legally defend the country's integrity, just as it has made all efforts for peace and tranquillity in the world and the region.”

He emphasised that while Iran has consistently sought diplomatic paths, including negotiations and global confidence-building, the recent developments require a firm response.

Pezeshkian also urged the Iranian public to remain vigilant and not fall for disinformation amid rising tensions:

“I ask the Iranian people to maintain their unity, integrity, and solidarity, and not pay attention to rumours and false news. They should cooperate with the state so that the country can emerge stronger from this situation.”

His statement comes at a time of heightened regional volatility, with international observers warning of potential escalation following Israel's strikes on Iranian territory.