Iranian President Vows Strong Response To Israeli Strike, Warns Of Consequences
Iran's newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared that Iran's retaliation to Israel's recent attack will be forceful enough to make it regret its actions. His remarks came in a televised address to the nation, following Israeli airstrikes that reportedly killed several high-ranking Iranian officials and civilians, Azernews reports via Tasnim News Agency.
Pezeshkian condemned the attack as a violation of international law and a reflection of Israel's aggressive nature.
“Of course, the Iranian people and the country's leadership will
not remain silent, and Iran's legal and strong response will make
them regret this action,” Pezeshkian stated.
“Iran will act decisively to respond to the attack and legally defend the country's integrity, just as it has made all efforts for peace and tranquillity in the world and the region.”
He emphasised that while Iran has consistently sought diplomatic paths, including negotiations and global confidence-building, the recent developments require a firm response.
Pezeshkian also urged the Iranian public to remain vigilant and not fall for disinformation amid rising tensions:
“I ask the Iranian people to maintain their unity, integrity, and solidarity, and not pay attention to rumours and false news. They should cooperate with the state so that the country can emerge stronger from this situation.”
His statement comes at a time of heightened regional volatility, with international observers warning of potential escalation following Israel's strikes on Iranian territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment