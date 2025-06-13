Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AZAL Grounds Flights To India And Saudi Arabia For Today


2025-06-13 08:06:33
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Due to recent events in the Middle East and the closure of the airspace of several countries for security reasons, Azerbaijan Airlines has cancelled the following flights scheduled for June 13, 2025:

. Baku-Lahor-Baku

J2 145/146

. Baku-Mumbai-Baku

J2 059/060

. Baku-Dammam-Baku

J2 8205/8206

AZAL considers flight safety a top priority, closely monitors the situation, and promptly informs passengers of any changes.

For additional information, passengers can contact the airline by email at

[email protected] .

