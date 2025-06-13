U.S. NATO Envoy Set For Latvia Visit Ahead Of Key Hague Summit
The visit takes place at the invitation of Latvia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Baiba Braže.
During his stay, Ambassador Whitaker is scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds, Commander of the National Armed Forces Kaspars Pudāns, and other senior Latvian officials.
The Ambassador will also visit the Ādaži Military Base, where he will meet with U.S. troops stationed in Latvia and soldiers serving in NATO's enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup.
