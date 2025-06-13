Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. NATO Envoy Set For Latvia Visit Ahead Of Key Hague Summit

2025-06-13 08:06:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. On June 14–15, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew G. Whitaker will visit Latvia for a working visit to discuss preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague (June 24–26) and to strengthen U.S.-Latvia cooperation in security and defense, Trend reports via Latvia's MFA.

The visit takes place at the invitation of Latvia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Baiba Braže.

During his stay, Ambassador Whitaker is scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds, Commander of the National Armed Forces Kaspars Pudāns, and other senior Latvian officials.

The Ambassador will also visit the Ādaži Military Base, where he will meet with U.S. troops stationed in Latvia and soldiers serving in NATO's enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup.

