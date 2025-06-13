Tehran Confirms Death Of Another Sepah Military Leader

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been confirmed dead following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military targets, the public relations department of the IRGC said in a statement, Trend reports.

The department noted that Hajizadeh was killed alongside several other servicemembers during an attack on one of the IRGC's military facilities.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

Iran has formally requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council regarding the incident. At the same time, Iranian authorities have announced that a retaliatory strike against Israel will be carried out.

