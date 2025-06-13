Iran Unveils Casualties In Israeli Attack On Tabriz (Update)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Five people were killed in Tabriz as a result of Israel's military attack on Iran, Director General of Crisis Management for Iran's East Azerbaijan Province, Majid Farshi, told reporters, Trend reports..

Farshi told local media that 12 others were injured in the attacks.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

Iran has formally requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council regarding the incident. At the same time, Iranian authorities have announced that a retaliatory strike against Israel will be carried out.