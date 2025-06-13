Iran Moves To Restrict Online Access Amid Growing Tensions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Following the Israeli airstrikes, Iran has imposed certain restrictions on internet access in the country, Trend reports.

The Iranian Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies issued the relevant statement.

The decision to temporarily impose restrictions was made by the relevant agencies, taking into account the specific conditions of the country.

The aforementioned restrictions will be lifted after establishment of normal conditions.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched military air strikes on Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military personnel, including Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatem al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists and senior officials. Iran has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the incident. At the same time, the Iranian side has announced that it will carry out a retaliatory attack on Israel.