Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egyptian Media Spotlights Azerbaijan Among Famous Global Cuisines

2025-06-13 08:06:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The program "Journey to the World's Famous Cuisine" on the Egyptian "Hala Podcast" social media channel mentioned Azerbaijan, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend .

The head of the "Discover Azerbaijan!" project, Sadagat Aliashraf, provided information about Azerbaijani culture, traditions, and national cuisine in the program in order to promote the country.

She spoke about the celebration of the Novruz holiday in Azerbaijan on March 21 and demonstrated the khoncha (a large, ceremonial tray that is a central part of the Novruz celebrations).

Additionally, the project head briefed on various types of dishes prepared during the holiday.

The program can be watched at the link:

