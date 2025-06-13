FM Holds High-Level Calls On Israeli Strike On Iran, Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 13 (Petra) -- Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi on Friday held separate calls with counterparts from Qatar, Germany, Bahrain, and Palestine to discuss the Israeli strike on Iran and efforts to halt the war in Gaza.Safadi and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani condemned the Israeli attack, calling it a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international law.The two officials warned of its implications for regional stability and stressed the need for collective efforts to de-escalate tensions.They also reviewed Qatari-Egyptian-U.S. efforts to broker a prisoner exchange and achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Safadi voiced support for the mediation initiative, aimed at ending the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the war.In a separate call with German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul, Safadi reiterated Jordan's condemnation of the Israeli strike, describing it as a reckless violation of the sovereignty of a United Nations member state.Both ministers emphasized the urgency of de-escalation and agreed on the need for intensified international diplomacy.The situation in Gaza also featured prominently in the conversation. Safadi and Wadephul discussed steps to secure a lasting ceasefire and ensure the immediate and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid.They reaffirmed the strength of the Jordanian-German partnership and pledged continued cooperation across multiple sectors.Safadi also spoke with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, with both sides condemning the Israeli strike on Iran and warning of the risk of a broader regional confrontation.They underscored that military escalation will not bring peace or security and called for reviving diplomacy including U.S.–Iran nuclear talks to contain the crisis.In a call with Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Hussein Al-Sheikh, Safadi again denounced the Israeli attack and warned of its destabilizing impact.The two officials discussed the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza and called for an immediate end to the war, the lifting of the blockade, and unfettered humanitarian access.They also cautioned against ongoing Israeli measures that undermine the two-state solution and called on the international community to act decisively to halt illegal practices and uphold international law.All sides agreed that a just and lasting peace requires the full implementation of the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.