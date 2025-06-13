Police Say All Roads Open, Urge Public To Ignore Rumors

Amman, June 13 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate said Friday that all roads across the country, including the Dead Sea highway, are open and clear, with no closures reported.Authorities urged the public not to circulate unverified information and to rely solely on official sources.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.