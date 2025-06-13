Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Police Say All Roads Open, Urge Public To Ignore Rumors


2025-06-13 08:05:46
Amman, June 13 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate said Friday that all roads across the country, including the Dead Sea highway, are open and clear, with no closures reported.
Authorities urged the public not to circulate unverified information and to rely solely on official sources.

