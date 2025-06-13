403
Arjun Rampal, Myra Celebrate Father's Day With Natural Diamonds
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 13 June 2025 – This Father's Day, De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company, brings to light the evolving dynamics of the father-daughter bond through a heartfelt moment shared between Arjun Rampal and his daughter Myra Rampal - celebrating not only the love between parent and child, but the personal milestones they grow through together.
In a warm, candid visual, Myra is seen wearing a natural diamond solitaire in her second ear piercing, symbolising a new-age ritual of self-expression and independence - one that her father encouraged and embraced. For both, it marked a moment of trust, mutual respect, and evolving roles.
"She's always been her own person," shares Arjun Rampal. "But what's beautiful is how she lets me be part of her journey - not just as a dad, but as a friend, a student, and sometimes, a little lost until she shows me the way."
This intimate portrayal highlights how the second ear piercing, once considered a symbol of youthful rebellion, is now a meaningful expression of individuality - often supported and celebrated by fathers who understand that love also means letting go, listening, and learning.
"My second piercing was something I chose for myself," says Myra. "But it meant so much more when Dad stood by me. It became our moment - a memory I'll always treasure."
To capture this dynamic in a modern, light-hearted way, Arjun and Myra have created a delightful reel on Instagram titled "Raising Dads", where the two playfully explore how daughters shape their fathers - from knowing the top three shades of nude lipstick to understanding the unspoken signs of needing space. The reel beautifully balances humour and emotion, culminating in a tender moment where Arjun gifts Myra natural diamonds for her second ear piercing. You can watch it on @HeeraHaiSadaKeLiye on Sunday, 15th June 2025.
De Beers Group has long stood for timeless elegance, but it also honours personal stories - of legacy, expression, and moments that define us. Because when the bond is this real, love is so natural that only a natural diamond will do.
This Father's Day, celebrate the quiet beauty of growing together - with shared laughter, sparkle and love that evolves with time.
