Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Calls Iranian Counterpart, Expresses Solidarity


2025-06-13 08:04:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya called his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Friday to express Kuwait's solidarity with the republic and its nation amidst these current conditions prompted by the blatant Israeli occupation's aggression.
Minister Al-Yahya, as per statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, affirmed Kuwait's stance in rejection of all forms of escalation and violence and affirmed the importance of uniting diplomatic and political efforts to pacify the situation and protect regional security and stability. (end)
