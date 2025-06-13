Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kaldvík AS: Notice Of Annual General Meeting


2025-06-13 08:00:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frøya, 13 June 2025: Notice is given to the shareholders of Kaldvík AS that the Annual General Meeting will be held on 27 June 2025 at 12:00 hours (CEST).

The meeting will be held digitally through Lumi AGM. Shareholders are encouraged to pre-register their attendance to the meeting and shareholders may also provide a proxy. Deadline for the pre-registration and registration of proxies is 25 June 2025 at 12:00 hours (CET).

The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including the attendance and proxy forms, is attached to this announcement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

For further information, please contact:
Roy-Tore Rikardsen, CEO: +354 791 0006 (mobile)
Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

