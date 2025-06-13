Kaldvík AS: Notice Of Annual General Meeting

Kaldvík AS: Notice Of Annual General Meeting
The meeting will be held digitally through Lumi AGM. Shareholders are encouraged to pre-register their attendance to the meeting and shareholders may also provide a proxy. Deadline for the pre-registration and registration of proxies is 25 June 2025 at 12:00 hours (CET).
The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including the attendance and proxy forms, is attached to this announcement.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
For further information, please contact:
Roy-Tore Rikardsen, CEO: +354 791 0006 (mobile)
Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)
