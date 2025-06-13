Tree Island Steel Announces Quarterly Dividend
About Tree Island Steel
Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, Tough Strand® and ToughPanelTM brand names.
For more information, please contact:
Ali Mahdavi
Investor Relations & Capital Markets
(416) 962-3300
email: ...
Website:
