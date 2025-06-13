PHX Energy Services Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend
About PHX Energy Services Corp.
PHX Energy is a growth oriented, public oil and natural gas services company. The Corporation, through its directional drilling subsidiary entities provides horizontal and directional drilling services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies principally in Canada and the US. In connection with the services it provides, PHX Energy engineers, develops and manufactures leading-edge technologies. In recent years, PHX Energy has developed various new technologies that have positioned the Corporation as a technology leader in the horizontal and directional drilling services sector in North America.
The common shares of PHX Energy are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PHX".
For further information please contact:
PHX Energy Services Corp.
Mike Buker
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 543-4466
or
PHX Energy Services Corp.
Cameron Ritchie
Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (403) 543-4466
or
visit our website at
