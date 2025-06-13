Threebestrated® Named Stephen T Bowling A Top DWI & DUI Lawyer In Austin With The 2025 Award Of Excellence

Stephen T Bowling

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stephen T Bowling, the founder and CEO of Stephen T Bowling, DWI & Criminal Defense Attorneys has been awarded as one of the top-rated attorneys in Austin by ThreeBestRated. Stephen has been upholding this prestigious position since 2015 by meeting their 50-Point Inspection criteria. This accolade celebrates Stephen's unwavering commitment to legal excellence and his profound impact on the Texas community.From Navy to Courtroom: A Mission to Protect the AccusedEvery great defender has a story that shaped their path. For Stephen Bowling, that moment came unexpectedly during his service as a military police officer. Before stepping into the courtroom, Stephen proudly served in the United States Navy and worked as a technician and operator of the Tomahawk Missile System aboard the USS Stout (DDG 55), an Arleigh Burke Guided Missile Destroyer. He also held various other collateral positions, where he demonstrated leadership and commitment to his service.Following his Navy tenure, Stephen served as a military police officer. During that time, when he was nearing the end of his three-year assignment, Stephen found himself arrested. Although the case was ultimately dismissed, it carried significant professional consequences. This incident became a turning point, which opened his eyes to the flaws within the legal system and inspired him to stand beside the individuals who are navigating criminal charges.After graduating from law school, Stephen was admitted to practice in Texas, where he has fiercely fought for his clients' rights on a range of criminal and DUI charges. Drawing on his experience as a police officer and legal expertise, he understands the intricacies of criminal cases in Texas from both sides-how cases are built and how they can be successfully challenged. Over the years, he has successfully represented hundreds of clients and helped them achieve desirable outcomes.A Trusted Legal Team in TexasStephen always dreamt of opening his own law firm while he was in law school. He brought his dream to life in 2013, by opening the doors to his Stephen T Bowling, DWI & Criminal Defense Attorneys. It began as a one-man show, but within a short span of time, the team has grown to include other experts who share the passion for justice with Stephen. With their skills, knowledge and zealousness to advocate for people, the law firm has built a strong reputation in Texas' legal and local community. The team takes immense pride in their high success rate, which stands as a testament to their legal expertise.They handle cases including DWI Defense, Boating While Intoxicated, Criminal Charges, Drug Charges, Domestic Violence, Assault, Expunctions and more. Committed to helping people and making legal support accessible to all, they offer transparent flat fees and monthly payment plans. For more information, visit dwiman .

