M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Webcast
What:
M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Webcast
When:
July 23, 2025 @ 10:30AM Eastern Time
Where:
|
How:
Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above
Contact:
Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,
[email protected] , or 614-418-8225
Mark Kirkendall, Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,
[email protected] , or 614-418-8021
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site
The company is expected to report second quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Ft. Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.
