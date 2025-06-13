M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Webcast

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-13 07:46:18
COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO ) announces the following Webcast:

What:

When:

July 23, 2025 @ 10:30AM Eastern Time


Where:



How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above



Contact:

Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,

[email protected] , or 614-418-8225

Mark Kirkendall, Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,

[email protected] , or 614-418-8021

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site

The company is expected to report second quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Ft. Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

