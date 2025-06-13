GOVY Aircab Makes Global Debut, GAC Unveils Land-Air Matrix At 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong)
Regarding product strategy, the AION UT-featuring a stylish design, spacious interior, and high intelligence-is set to go on sale in Hong Kong in the second half of the year. For channels, GAC plans to expand its retail channel network by adding one service center and one showroom in Hong Kong by 2025. For services, GAC will offer the "Hong Kong-Mainland Permit" service to meet consumers' vehicle usage needs across both regions. Furthermore, GAC plans to build 300 ultra-fast charging stations in Hong Kong and is advancing cooperation with ONTIME Mobility to deliver a more convenient mobility ecosystem in Hong Kong by 2028.
A major highlight of the event was the global debut of the GOVY AirCab - one of the world's first multirotor flying vehicles to enter mass production. Trial operations are expected to begin this year in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with customer deliveries scheduled by the end of 2026. Moving forward, GAC will leverage Hong Kong as a pivot to continuously advance its globalization strategy, focusing on quality, technology, service, and the industry chain ecosystem, aiming to deliver excellent mobility experiences to consumers.
