FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback

Historically, yield curve normalization coincides with expectations of interest rate cuts, as central banks prepare to support slowing economies. In the current cycle, declining inflation and rising political pressure on the Federal Reserve are fueling anticipation of a move toward lower interest rates. This is already reflected in market pricing, and crypto markets are paying attention.

"Periods of easing monetary policy have often been strong catalysts for digital assets," the FBS team explains. "We saw that clearly in 2020, when Bitcoin surged over 500% following the Fed's rate cuts. As inflation slows and investor confidence returns, crypto may be entering a new cycle of growth."

The report highlights that Bitcoin has formed a bullish technical pattern - a cup and handle, with a key resistance level at $105 000. A breakout could open the door to a rally toward $157 000, or even $240 000. At the same time, altcoins are showing signs of life, with the Altcoin Season Index pointing to a possible momentum shift away from Bitcoin dominance.

While short-term volatility remains a risk, FBS analysts emphasize that macro signals from bond markets to CPI trends now suggest a more supportive environment for cryptocurrencies and other risk-sensitive assets.

