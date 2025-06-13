Caring Senior Service Opens New Sugar Land, Texas Location

"I had lifelong entrepreneurial aspirations and a deeply personal desire to give back to the community," she said. "When both my mother and mother-in-law became ill, I witnessed the challenges that families face when they can't personally provide care for their aging loved ones. Our mothers lived in India and couldn't come here to live with us. Not being able to provide that physical support made a lasting impression on me. I want to be there to help other sons and daughters ensure their parents receive compassionate and dignified care. Caring Senior Service allows me to do both."

Jha said joining the Caring Senior Service team allows her to combine these passions while also addressing the need for more senior care in the Sugar Land area.

"By delivering quality care, we not only improve the lives of seniors but also offer invaluable support to their families," she said. "In essence, it's about honoring the memory of my own mother by being present for others."

Jha started her career as a software engineer but grew into leadership roles as a program manager, a project manager and a product line manager. She received a bachelor's degree in information technology from Berhampur University in India and, just this spring, received her master of business administration (MBA) from Rice Business in Houston.

Caring Senior Service of Sugar Land offers respite care, transportation, meal preparation, companionship, medication reminders and other personal care services to seniors and others who need assistance in the Sugar Land area. Clients also receive a 43-point home safety assessment and a tablet with the home care company's Family Portal application pre-loaded so the client, caregiver and client family can improve communication.

For more information about Caring Senior Service of Sugar Land, call (346) 586-0419 or visit .

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, personal care, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States. Caring Senior Service has also been named as one of the Franchise Business Review's top franchises in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and has created programs to assist potential franchisees in choosing a location and training their staff.

In 2021, Caring Senior Service created a non-profit organization called Close the Gap in Senior Care to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. Salter launched Close the Gap with an electric bike ride to each Caring Senior Service franchise location throughout the country, totaling more than 9,000 miles.

For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at .

