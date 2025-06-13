Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baker Hughes Announces Dates For Second-Quarter Earnings Release And Webcast


2025-06-13 07:16:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON and LONDON, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) will announce the results of the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, via press release at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. A webcast to discuss the results will be held Wednesday, July 23, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time).

To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at: investors.bakerhughes.com. An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
...
Media Relations
Adrienne M. Lynch
+1 713-906-8407
...


