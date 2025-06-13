Fractyl Health To Present New Preclinical Data From Its Rejuva® Smart GLP-1TM Pancreatic Gene Therapy Platform At The American Diabetes Association's 85Th Scientific Sessions
Poster Presentation Details
Session Title: Late Breaking Poster Session
Abstract Title: Single-Dose GLP-1–Based Pancreatic Gene Therapy Prevents Obesity and Diabetes in High-Fat–Fed Mice
Poster Number: 1970-LB
Date and Time: Sunday, June 22, 2025 , 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Location: Poster Hall (Hall F1, Level 3)
The poster will be available via the Presentations & Publications section of the Fractyl website following the poster session at the conference.
About Fractyl Health
Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health's goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit .
About Rejuva ®
Fractyl Health's Rejuva platform focuses on developing next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based, locally delivered gene therapies for the treatment of obesity and T2D. The Rejuva platform is in preclinical development and has not yet been evaluated by regulatory agencies for investigational or commercial use. Rejuva leverages advanced delivery systems and proprietary screening methods to identify and develop metabolically active gene therapy candidates targeting the pancreas. The program aims to transform the management of metabolic diseases by offering novel, disease-modifying therapies that address the underlying root causes of disease.
Contacts
Media Contact
Jessica Cotrone, Head of Corporate Communications
..., 978.760.5622
Brian Luque, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
...,
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment