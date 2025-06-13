Fractyl Health To Present New Preclinical Data From Its Rejuva® Smart GLP-1TM Pancreatic Gene Therapy Platform At The American Diabetes Association's 85Th Scientific Sessions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the Company), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pattern-breaking approaches to treat the root causes of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced it will present a poster of new preclinical data from its Rejuva Smart GLP-1 pancreatic gene therapy platform at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 85Scientific Sessions being held June 20-23, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

Poster Presentation Details

Session Title: Late Breaking Poster Session

Abstract Title: Single-Dose GLP-1–Based Pancreatic Gene Therapy Prevents Obesity and Diabetes in High-Fat–Fed Mice

Poster Number: 1970-LB

Date and Time: Sunday, June 22, 2025 , 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: Poster Hall (Hall F1, Level 3)

The poster will be available via the Presentations & Publications section of the Fractyl website following the poster session at the conference.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health's goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit .

About Rejuva ®

Fractyl Health's Rejuva platform focuses on developing next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based, locally delivered gene therapies for the treatment of obesity and T2D. The Rejuva platform is in preclinical development and has not yet been evaluated by regulatory agencies for investigational or commercial use. Rejuva leverages advanced delivery systems and proprietary screening methods to identify and develop metabolically active gene therapy candidates targeting the pancreas. The program aims to transform the management of metabolic diseases by offering novel, disease-modifying therapies that address the underlying root causes of disease.

