Golf As Life Opens Pre-Orders For Coffee Table Book Featuring Award-Winning Photography And Personal Essays

ENID, OK, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Golf as Life is now accepting pre-orders for its coffee table book – Golf as Life: Volume 1. The visually striking and emotionally resonant book is expected to hit bookstores in early November, just in time for the holiday season.The 160-page, hardbound book can be pre-ordered for $45.Golf as Life will showcase the acclaimed photography of Mike Klemme, an award-winning visual artist whose stunning golf course images have captured imaginations around the globe. Klemme's photographs are paired with personal stories from a diverse group of contributors, ranging from golf industry leaders to everyday players, offering heartfelt reflections on how the game has shaped their lives both personally and professionally.“This book will showcase beautiful landscapes, but it's also about honoring the connection so many of us have with golf: how it challenges us, teaches us, and connects us,” Klemme said.“This is a passion project that I look forward to sharing with golfers.”From moments of triumph to reflections on friendship, family and growth, Golf as Life is a tribute to the game's lasting impact on the people who love it. Designed as a coffee table book, it will make an ideal gift for golfers and anyone who appreciates the beauty and depth of the game.Steve Pike, a multiple award-winning journalist and author who helped define golf business reporting as the first Golf Business Editor for Golfweek magazine and Golf Digest, is helping curate stories for the book.Pre-orders are now available at GolfasLife .For more information, visit GolfasLife or follow us on LinkedIn @KlemmeArt, Facebook @KlemmeArt and Instagram @Klemme.

