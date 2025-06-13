Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Hussein Bridge Closed To Travelers From Opposite Side

2025-06-13 07:06:19
Amman, June 13 (Petra) – The Bridges Authority on Friday announced the closure of the King Hussein Bridge to passenger traffic following its shutdown from the opposite side.
The authority urged travelers to avoid heading to the bridge until an official announcement is made regarding the resumption of movement, in order to save time and avoid unnecessary delays.

