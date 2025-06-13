Foreign Minister: Israeli Strike On Iran Risks Dragging Region Into All-Out War

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman June 13 (Petra) – Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi warned Friday that Israel's strike on Iran is a dangerous provocation that violates international law and pushes the region toward the brink of a regional war."At a time of critical diplomacy when the United States was engaged in negotiations with Iran over a nuclear agreement that could help spare the region and the world another dangerous escalation Israel launched yet another provocative attack on Iran," Safadi wrote on platform X."We condemn this aggression in the strongest terms and call for immediate steps to de-escalate," Safadi added.He stressed that "such attacks will not bring security to any party," adding that "diplomacy, adherence to international law, and respect for the sovereignty and rights of states are the only path to lasting security."Safadi reiterated Jordan's commitment to working for regional de-escalation, which he said must begin with an end to the war on Gaza and the pursuit of an irreversible path toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the basis of the two-state solution "the only way to ensure just and lasting peace for all."He affirmed that Jordan will continue to protect its people and national security. "We warn against any violation of our airspace or threat to our citizens from any party. We will do whatever it takes to safeguard our homeland and our people. Jordan will not be a battlefield for anyone."Safadi also urged the international community to act immediately to defuse tensions, secure a ceasefire in Gaza, allow the large-scale entry of humanitarian aid through UN agencies, and put an end to Israel's recklessness, provocations, and disregard for international law and the region's right to live in peace.