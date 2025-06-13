403
Jordan, Saudi Arabia Condemn Israeli Strike On Iran, Warn Of Regional Fallout
Amman, June 13 (Petra) -- Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi spoke by phone Friday with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss the fallout of Israel's strike on Iran, which both ministers condemned as a flagrant violation of international law and a dangerous escalation.
The two also discussed regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and protect the security and stability of the region in light of the attack.
