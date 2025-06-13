Iran Announces Number Of Injured In Wake Of Israeli Airstrikes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Israeli airstrikes on Iran resulted in 95 casualties in 12 provinces of Iran, the representative of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Mujtaba Khaledi told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, one rescue worker was killed while rendering aid in East Azerbaijan Province.

Khaledi added that rescue and recovery operations are currently underway. As many as 140 Red Crescent teams and 670 volunteers are taking part in the operations.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.