Georgia's New Defense Attaché Accredited In Latvia


2025-06-13 07:05:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. On Thursday, June 12, the Ministry of Defense of Latvia officially accredited Brigadier General Alexander Kiknadze as Georgia's new Defense Attaché to Latvia, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Latvia.

Brigadier General Kiknadze has previously served as Georgia's Defense Attaché in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland, representing the Georgian Defense Forces abroad. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has held numerous high-ranking positions, including Commander of Georgia's Eastern Command and Commander of the Georgian contingent in NATO-led international missions. He also led Georgia's peacekeeping forces in Tskhinvali, South Ossetia.

General Kiknadze's career has included senior roles within the Georgian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces, such as Head of the Personnel Department, Chief of Staff of the Logistics Support Command, Deputy Commander of the Training and Military Education Command, and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. He began his military service as a platoon and company commander at the Georgian National Guard Training Center.

His military education began at the Saint Petersburg Higher Military Command School, followed by studies at Ukraine's National Defense Academy and the U.S. Army War College.

The role of foreign defense attachés in Latvia is to promote and strengthen bilateral defense cooperation between their respective countries and Latvia.

