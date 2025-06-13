Azerbaijan Rejects False Claims Of Military Flights Near Iran Border - MEDIA

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, disinformation has emerged on the foreign segment of social media alleging that Azerbaijani military aircraft have conducted flights near the Iranian border, the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

“These so-called 'news items' are fabricated and do not reflect reality. They have been created with the aim of manipulating public opinion,” the agency said in an official statement.

The agency urged the public to rely solely on information from official sources and called on journalists and civil society to remain vigilant in the face of disinformation campaigns.

“We call on everyone to act with principled responsibility and caution, especially at a time when false and misleading information is being widely circulated,” the statement added.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel