Azerbaijan Rejects False Claims Of Military Flights Near Iran Border - MEDIA
“These so-called 'news items' are fabricated and do not reflect reality. They have been created with the aim of manipulating public opinion,” the agency said in an official statement.
The agency urged the public to rely solely on information from official sources and called on journalists and civil society to remain vigilant in the face of disinformation campaigns.
“We call on everyone to act with principled responsibility and caution, especially at a time when false and misleading information is being widely circulated,” the statement added.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment