Uzbekistan, Türkiye Explore New Avenues For Energy And Infrastructure Co-Op

2025-06-13 07:05:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 13. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Kuchkarov, met with a delegation from Kazancı Holding, underscoring the growing cooperation between Uzbekistan and Türkiye in the energy and infrastructure sectors, Trend reports.

The delegation was led by Cemil Kazancı, Chairman of the Board of Kazancı Holding, a prominent Turkish conglomerate with diversified operations in energy, generator manufacturing and rental, tourism, and agriculture. The group includes Aksa Enerji, one of Türkiye's largest independent power producers with operations both domestically and internationally.

Other members of the delegation included Cuneyt Uygun, Member of the Board of Directors of Kazancı Holding; Cevdet Yalçın, CFO of Aksa Enerji; Mustafa Kemal Yılmaz, Financial Manager in Uzbekistan; and Selçuk Şişman, Operations Manager in Uzbekistan. On the Uzbek side, the meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Khurshed Mustafayev and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for modernizing Uzbekistan's energy infrastructure, improving energy efficiency, and attracting foreign investment through public-private partnership (PPP) mechanisms. Special attention was given to the implementation of joint infrastructure projects aligned with Uzbekistan's national development goals.

Following the talks, both sides expressed a strong mutual interest in deepening the partnership and advancing cooperation in key strategic areas.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached $418 million in the first two months of 2025, reflecting the dynamic growth of economic ties between the two countries.

