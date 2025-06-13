Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oil Prices Could Top $150 If Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate, ING Warns

2025-06-13 07:05:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

If tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate, oil prices could exceed $150 per barrel, analysts from Dutch banking group ING have warned, Azernews reports.

